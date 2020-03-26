Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,082,998 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082,998 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.44% of Huazhu Group worth $51,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 239,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth about $27,722,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 76,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.