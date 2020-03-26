Capital International Inc. CA Sells 11,055 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.23% of Waste Connections worth $54,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,958. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

