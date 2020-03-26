Capital International Inc. CA Sells 11,716 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,866 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $60,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.34. 8,744,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,216,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.