Capital International Inc. CA Sells 12,187 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.33% of Equifax worth $56,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $61,980,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Equifax by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,754,000 after acquiring an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after acquiring an additional 234,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

