Capital International Inc. CA Sells 2,240 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.1% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $76,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 288,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.95.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

