Capital International Inc. CA Sells 2,347 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.30% of Wynn Resorts worth $45,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.13.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 525,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.