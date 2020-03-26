Capital International Inc. CA Sells 27,531 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,531 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $59,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $15.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.36. 1,759,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.89. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.27.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

