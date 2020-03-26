Capital International Inc. CA Sells 322 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.33% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $75,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,640,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG traded up $10.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $660.24. 57,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,073. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $768.08 and a 200 day moving average of $807.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $852.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.