Capital International Inc. CA Sells 4,925 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $50,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after buying an additional 246,595 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,149,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

