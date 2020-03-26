Capital International Inc. CA Sells 594,023 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 594,023 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.12% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L worth $63,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMX. ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 247,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,341. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

