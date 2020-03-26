Capital International Inc. CA Sells 615 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $42,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $8.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,357.07. 23,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,654. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,670.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,904.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 70.64 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

