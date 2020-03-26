Capital International Inc. CA Sells 6,246 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.14% of Moody’s worth $62,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $13.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.20. The stock had a trading volume of 815,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,954. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.41 and a 200 day moving average of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

