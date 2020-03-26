Capital International Inc. CA Sells 6,511 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Beigene accounts for 2.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned 1.57% of Beigene worth $159,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Beigene by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,363,000 after purchasing an additional 998,037 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Beigene by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,452 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at $8,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Beigene by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at $5,075,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beigene alerts:

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BGNE traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $125.40. 237,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,949. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.16.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 EPS for the current year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.