Capital International Inc. CA Sells 7,471 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $74,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.