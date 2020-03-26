Capital International Inc. CA Sells 8,295 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $43,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

