Capital International Inc. CA Trims Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.52% of RenaissanceRe worth $44,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 956,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,811,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $8.70 on Thursday, reaching $144.58. 199,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

