Capital International Investors Acquires 23,183 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 12.05% of NetApp worth $1,712,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 470,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in NetApp by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 10,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 1,036,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,276. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.