Capital International Investors Acquires 2,874,435 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 2.45% of Netflix worth $3,481,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.58.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.42 on Thursday, hitting $349.81. 240,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

