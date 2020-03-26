Capital International Investors Acquires 691,697 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.41% of Altria Group worth $1,313,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,620,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,175,000 after purchasing an additional 478,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 6,397,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,513,892. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

