Capital International Investors Acquires 877,311 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.9% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 9.67% of Northrop Grumman worth $5,573,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.30.

NOC stock traded up $31.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

