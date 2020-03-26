Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.2% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.43% of Activision Blizzard worth $3,390,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

