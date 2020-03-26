Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,332,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.88% of Ross Stores worth $1,202,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST traded up $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $85.03. 1,888,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,141. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

