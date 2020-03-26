Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,576,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.90% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,996,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,553,000 after purchasing an additional 600,905 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,778,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,730,000 after purchasing an additional 203,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 144,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

