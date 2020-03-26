Capital International Investors Buys 11,593 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.69% of ASML worth $2,105,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,366,000 after acquiring an additional 507,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 1,571.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,772,000 after acquiring an additional 388,387 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 143,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,236,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

ASML traded up $12.81 on Thursday, hitting $274.88. The company had a trading volume of 511,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,302. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $182.77 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. ASML’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

