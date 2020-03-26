Capital International Investors Buys 5,256,795 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 158.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256,795 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $1,143,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

NYSE:RCL traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. 18,333,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,924,034. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.