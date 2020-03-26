Capital International Investors Buys 879,917 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital International Investors owned about 2.36% of Philip Morris International worth $3,121,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,570. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.