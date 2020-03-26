Capital International Investors Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.12% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,723,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 479,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,325,000 after acquiring an additional 64,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $8.68 on Thursday, hitting $163.81. 3,420,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.38 and its 200 day moving average is $217.16.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

