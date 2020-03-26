Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,403,545 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.84% of Deere & Company worth $1,549,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $41,590,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.03.

Deere & Company stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.41. The company had a trading volume of 108,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,059. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

