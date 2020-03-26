Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278,605 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.65% of Moody’s worth $1,187,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Moody’s by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

NYSE MCO traded up $14.59 on Thursday, hitting $221.72. 64,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

