Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,061 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.95% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $2,223,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.85. 980,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

