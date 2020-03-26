Capital International Investors Has $1.14 Billion Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319,420 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.87% of AstraZeneca worth $1,144,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923,126 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after purchasing an additional 669,273 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

