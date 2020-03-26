Capital International Investors Has $1.18 Billion Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.65% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,177,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,149,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

