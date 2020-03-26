Capital International Investors Has $1.19 Billion Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,490,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,152,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.13% of CSX worth $1,193,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 126.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,073. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

