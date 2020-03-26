Capital International Investors Has $1.25 Billion Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,301,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,241 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.07% of Hilton Hotels worth $1,253,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,074. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

