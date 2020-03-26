Capital International Investors Has $1.31 Billion Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,705,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,418 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.65% of Mondelez International worth $1,305,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

MDLZ traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. 3,776,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,755,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.