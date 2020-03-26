Capital International Investors Has $1.32 Billion Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,635,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,182,331 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.36% of Applied Materials worth $1,320,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,822,210,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.26. 4,911,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,379,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.