Capital International Investors Has $1.40 Billion Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,876,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,734,455 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.16% of Texas Instruments worth $1,395,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.05. 4,400,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,129,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.45.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.