Capital International Investors Has $1.41 Billion Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,807,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,373 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,413,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,440,000 after buying an additional 101,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.61. 2,682,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,353. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

