Capital International Investors Has $1.45 Billion Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.08% of Equinix worth $1,454,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Equinix by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,310,000 after purchasing an additional 370,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $21.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $575.25. The company had a trading volume of 307,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $440.72 and a 12 month high of $657.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra increased their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.91, for a total transaction of $682,559.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,007,925.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

