Capital International Investors Has $1.46 Billion Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,612,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.86% of Fiserv worth $1,458,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.95.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

