Capital International Investors Has $1.84 Billion Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 444,995 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.90% of CVS Health worth $1,838,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $55.82. 12,357,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,715,016. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

