Capital International Investors Has $3.42 Billion Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 1.2% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.71% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $3,424,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.59. 2,512,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,000. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.