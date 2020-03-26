Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 514,767 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 11.62% of Noble Energy worth $1,381,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Noble Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212,201. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.