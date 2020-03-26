Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.44% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,371,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $8.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.37. The company had a trading volume of 500,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,060. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.