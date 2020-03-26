Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 5.36% of Charter Communications worth $5,457,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.14.

CHTR stock traded up $20.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.27. The company had a trading volume of 129,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $343.15 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

