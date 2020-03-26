Capital International Investors Purchases 14,811 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.24% of Alphabet worth $2,174,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,511.24.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $35.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,460. The stock has a market cap of $785.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,340.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.