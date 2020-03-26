Capital International Investors Purchases 378,511 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,511 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 10.60% of Seattle Genetics worth $2,086,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 164,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN stock traded up $7.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 401,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

