Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,127,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.07% of AON worth $1,484,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.63. 1,115,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.