Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,904,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.85% of Cigna worth $1,411,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.08. 1,311,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,551. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.35.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.