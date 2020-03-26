Capital International Investors Raises Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 9.78% of TransDigm Group worth $2,941,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 207,933 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203,021 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 436,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,595,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,430,000 after acquiring an additional 143,722 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG traded up $48.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $398.98. 460,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,482. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.17 and a 200 day moving average of $552.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.